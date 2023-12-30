Saturday, December 30, 2023
     
Delhi Metro issues New Year guidelines, bans exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station from 9 pm on December 31

In order to avoid overcrowding at metro stations on the occasion of New Year, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued new guidelines. Take a look.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: December 30, 2023 12:20 IST
Delhi Metro, DMRC New Year guidelines
Image Source : PTI Commuters wait to board a train at a Metro Station in Delhi

New Year guidelines: Delhi Metro has issued New Year guidelines in view to ease overcrowding on December 31. According to the notice, exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station will not be allowed from 9 pm onwards on New Year's eve.

As advised by the police authorities, to ease overcrowding on New Year's Eve (31st December 2023), EXIT from Rajiv Chowk Metro station will not be allowed from 9 pm onwards. However, entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of the last train from the Rajiv Chowk Metro station on December 31, it said.

"Commuters are requested to plan their journey accordingly. Metro services on the rest of the metro network will continue to remain available as per the regular timetable," Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed.

More to follow...

