Delhi Metro issues New Year guidelines, bans exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station from 9 pm on December 31

New Year guidelines: Delhi Metro has issued New Year guidelines in view to ease overcrowding on December 31. According to the notice, exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station will not be allowed from 9 pm onwards on New Year's eve.

As advised by the police authorities, to ease overcrowding on New Year's Eve (31st December 2023), EXIT from Rajiv Chowk Metro station will not be allowed from 9 pm onwards. However, entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of the last train from the Rajiv Chowk Metro station on December 31, it said.

"Commuters are requested to plan their journey accordingly. Metro services on the rest of the metro network will continue to remain available as per the regular timetable," Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed.

