MCD panel members' election: 242 of 250 councillors cast vote, counting underway

Image Source : PTI Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi with others during election of members of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Standing Committee

MCD panel members' election: Polling for the election of six members of the MCD's standing committee closed with 242 of the 250 councillors casting their votes, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said on Friday. Eight members did not cast their votes, she said. Counting of votes is underway.

A municipal official announced the names of the councillors who did not vote -- Mandeep Singh, Ariba Khan, Nazia Danish, Sameer Ahmad, Shagufta Chaudhary Zubair, Sabila Begum, Naziya Khatoon and Zarif. The panel is the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD) highest decision-making body.

Over 85 per cent of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's 250 elected councillors cast their votes on Friday as a fresh poll is being conducted to elect six members of the civic body's standing committee.

A fresh poll is being conducted to elect six members of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD) highest decision-making body on the order of Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi. The BJP had demanded a fresh poll to elect the panel's six members.

AAP rebel Pawan Sehrawat cast his vote even as he was jeered by his former party colleagues, many of whom termed him a "traitor".

AAP's House leader Mukesh Goel, Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammed Iqbal, BJP councillor Rekha Gupta, who lost to Oberoi in the mayoral poll, former South Delhi mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat, AAP member Bobi — the first councillor from the transgender community — have exercised their franchise. Independent candidate Shakila Begum from Seelampur ward also cast her vote.