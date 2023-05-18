Kejriwal warns bus drivers who are not stopping for women passengers | Video

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB @ARVINDKEJRIWAL Delhi CM says strict action will be taken against bus drivers who are not stopping for women passengers.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that strict action will be taken against a bus driver who didn't stop for women passengers who were waiting at a halt in Delhi. The incident was caught on camera.

Kejriwal said that since travel for women is free in Delhi buses, some drivers are stopping at halts.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said "There are complaints that some drivers do not stop the bus on seeing women as the ride for women is free. This will not be tolerated at all. Strict action is being taken against this bus driver."

