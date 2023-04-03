Indraprastha College harassment row: Demand for Principal's resignation grows; student body stages protest

Follow us on Image Source : AISA/TWITTER Students protest against the principal

The voice demanding the resignation of the Indraprastha College for Women principal has been growing as students on Monday intensified their protest over recent harassment at college premises during a fest.

The All India Students' Union staged a protest outside the college against the alleged harassment of girl students during a fest last week and demanded the convening of a general body meeting on the issue.

The students' group claimed that around 15 of its activists who were protesting outside the college were detained. The Delhi Police has denied the charge.

What did happen at IP College?

Students of the Indraprastha College for Women last week alleged that some men scaled the institute's boundary walls during a fest and "harassed several students".

Scores of students have held multiple demonstrations in the last few days, demanding the resignation of the college's newly-appointed principal over security lapses during the annual fest and its alleged authoritarian steps.

The All India Students' Association (AISA) has demanded that the principal convene a general body meeting on the issue. However, they alleged that she is afraid to even show up in college.

In view of the protest, police personnel were deployed in large numbers while the gates of the college were barricaded.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said some 15-20 protesters belonging to the AISA gathered outside the college around 11 am to stage a protest.

The protesters were asked to disperse but they refused, he said.

"Then, between 12.40 pm and 1 pm, some 27 protestors, including 12 women, were removed peacefully from there. They were taken to Burari police station and relieved from there. No one among them was from IPCW (Indraprastha College for Women)," Kalsi added. No one was detained, he asserted.

(With PTI input)

Also read- Delhi Excise Policy Scam: Court extends judicial custody of Manish Sisodia till April 17