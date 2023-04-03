Delhi Excise Policy Scam: Court extends judicial custody of Manish Sisodia till April 17

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rouse Avenue Court extends judicial custody of Manish Sisodia till April 17

Delhi Excise Policy Scam: Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister and Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia. The court has extended his judicial custody till April 14, 2023, in CBI's case related to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy.

Judicial Custody of Sisodia extended till April 17

'Rouse Avenue Court extends judicial custody of Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia till April 17, 2023, in CBI's case related to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy,' read a tweet from ANI.

Sisodia was produced before special judge M K Nagpal who extended his judicial custody by 14 days following a prayer by the probe agency.

The federal agency told the court the investigation is at a crucial stage in the corruption case linked to the "scam". Sisodia was arrested for alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.