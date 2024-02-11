IndiGo plane misses taxiway after landing at Delhi airport

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC IndiGo plane misses taxiway

An IndiGo aircraft from Amritsar missed the taxiway after landing at the Delhi airport on Sunday morning causing block of one of the runways for around 15 minutes, the sources said.

They said the A320 aircraft, operating flight 6E 2221, went to the dead end of runway 28/10 after missing the designated taxiway at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

The source said that due to the incident, the runway was blocked for around 15 minutes impacting some flight operations.

Later, an IndiGo towing van towed the aircraft from the dead end of the runway to a parking bay, the source added.

IGIA is the country's largest airport and handles around 1,400 flights daily. It has four operational runways.

Show cause notices issued to AI, SpiceJet, IndiGo

In another incident, two days ago, the government issued show cause notices issued to SpiceJet, Air India and IndiGo on January 31 for not rostering pilots trained to operate in low visibility conditions.

In recent weeks, flight operations have been disrupted by dense fog conditions in different parts of the country.

Before the onset of fog, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) holds meetings with the stakeholders such as airline operators and aerodrome operators to review the preparedness for conduct of low visibility operations.

"Again, show cause notices have been issued to Spice Jet Limited, Air India Limited and Indigo Limited on 31 January 2024 for rostering 'non-CAT III complaint pilots' during low visibility with a time limit of 14 days to submit their reply," Union minister VK Singh said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

(With PTI inputs)