Holi 2024: Delhi Metro services not available till 2:30 pm on March 25

Holi 2024: Delhi Metro services will begin from 2.30 pm on the day of Holi on March 25 (Monday), officials said on Friday. The services on non-terminal stations will be available much later as the operations start from terminal stations at 2.30 pm.

"On the day of the Holi festival, on March 25 (Monday), Metro services will not be available till 2.30 pm on all lines of the Delhi Metro including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line," the DMRC said in a statement.

Metro train services will thus start at 2.30 pm from terminal stations on all lines on March 25 and will continue normally thereafter, it further said.

Banquet halls, RWAs, societies, farm houses, restaurants in Noida and Greater Noida have been asked to make sure that organisers of events mandatorily apply for occasional bar license if they wish to serve liquor on their premises, Excise Department officials said on Thursday. A failure to apply for license would prompt the authorities to initiate legal action not only against the organisers but also the management of the banquet halls, District Excise Officer Subodh Kumar Srivastava told media.

On March 11, the department issued a notice which is being served to banquet halls, farm houses, restaurants, sectors having community halls, societies with clubs, and marriage lawns, etc. The notice also asked them to make sure that only liquor meant for sale in Uttar Pradesh is consumed during such programmes.

"In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha General Elections 2024, you all are being informed that occasional bar license (FL 11) should be obtained for serving liquor during Holi festival, or at clubs in societies, community centres, farm houses, resorts, banquet halls, marriage lawns, etc and only liquor which is meant for sale in Uttar Pradesh is consumed," the notice stated.

Holi, also known as the "Festival of Colours," is a vibrant Hindu festival celebrated with enthusiasm across India. Holi will be celebrated on March 25 this year. The festival also involves lighting bonfires, signifying the burning of the demon Holika.

Amidst the revelry, traditional sweets are shared, fostering a sense of community and togetherness. Holi truly encapsulates the spirit of joy and love.

