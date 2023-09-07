G20 Summit: Delhi Police geares up to ensure round-the-clock watertight security during annual meet

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Police personnel stand guard near Raisina Road ahead of the upcoming G20 Summit

As India is set to hold the G20 Summit scheduled to be held on September 9-10, the Delhi Police has geared up to ensure round-the-clock security arrangements in the national capital. Speaking to the news agency ANI, Shahdra DCP Incharge Harsh Indora said all the necessary preparations have been made to provide watertight security during the mega event in the city.

"At Shahdra 10 pickets are in place. Forces from outside have come here. Our security is present round the clock. Foot march and patrolling is happening regularly. We are closing all market areas timely, he stated. The police officer further said that all kinds of preventive actions against miscreants are being taken and regular checking is being done. "We are carrying out regular combing operations at the Yamuna Khadar area because it comes near the Raj Ghat venue. Tear gas practice was also done today...," DCP Indora added.

Security forces conduct mock drills, flag marches

The Indian Army conducted a mock anti-sabotage training earlier on Wednesday in preparation for the G20 Summit in Delhi. On Wednesday, the Delhi Police also conducted flag marches and picket checking to maintain law and order in the city. Apart from the local police, paramilitary personnel are also conducting flag marches. The forces continue to remain on high alert to thwart any untoward incident. The police have intensified patrolling and deployed extra pickets at vital installations, the officials said.

IMD to issue specialised weather forecast

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) is continuously observing the weather and will begin disseminating current forecast and prediction data for several areas in the national capital from Thursday ahead of the key summit. "In view of the ensuing G-20 Summit at New Delhi during 8-10 Sept 2023, IMD is monitoring the weather round the clock. It will issue current weather & forecast information for different locations of Delhi since the 7th Sept 2023 morning," the IMD said.

Two-day G20 Summit

The two-day G20 Summit will be held on September 9-10. However, related events, including sherpa meetings, and meetings of finance, energy and central bank deputies will begin from September 23.

It should be mentioned here that the summit will take place at the newly developed convention centre at Pragati Maidan. According to the information received, at least 23 hotels across the city have been designated for the stay of delegates of the event.

(With inputs from agencies)

