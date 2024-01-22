Tuesday, January 23, 2024
     
Earthquake felt in Delhi-NCR after 7.2 tremor hits China

Earthquake jolts were felt in Delhi NCR.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika New Delhi Updated on: January 23, 2024 0:08 IST
Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR late on Monday night after an earthquake of magnitude 7.2 was felt in China's Southern Xinjiang area. According to reports, the epicenter of this earthquake is near the Nepal-China border. 

"Earthquake of Magnitude:7.2, Occurred on 22-01-2024, 23:39:11 IST, Lat: 40.96 & Long: 78.30, Depth: 80 Km, Location: Southern Xinjiang, China," said the National Center for Seismology.

Earlier, as a result of a 6.1 magnitude earthquake that struck Afghanistan, mild tremors were felt in Delhi and parts of northern India on Thursday afternoon. According to reports, an earthquake of 6.1 magnitude hit Lahore, Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cities.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 11-01-2024, 14:50:24 IST, Lat: 36.48 & Long: 70.45, Depth: 220 Km ,Location:  Afghanistan," said National Center for Seismology in a post on X.

