An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit the Leh and Ladakh region at 4.33 am on Tuesday. People were sleeping when the tremors jolted the hilly region in the wee hour.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 26-12-2023, 04:33:54 IST, Lat: 34.73 & Long: 77.07, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Leh, Ladakh," National Center for Seismology posted on X.

(More details are awaited)

