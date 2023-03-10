Follow us on Image Source : DMRC TWITTER DMRC: here is how installation of Tunnel Booster Fans on the Yellow Line can benefit you

DMRC: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has successfully installed two tunnel booster fans on the Yellow Line to ensure the smooth functioning of trains in the underground sections. The fans were installed inside the tunnel near Udyog Bhawan and Central Secretariat on the HUDA City Centre – Samaypur Badli Yellow Line corridor on Wednesday.

Tunnel booster fans are essential components of an underground mass transit system as they assist in the ventilation process in long tunnels. In Metro systems, these fans are typically installed near the crossover to direct the airflow in the desired direction.

The installation of tunnel booster fans usually takes around 24 hours. Therefore, the DMRC chose to install them on Holi-day when ridership was low, and the metro was not operational until 02:30 pm. The section between Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat on the Yellow Line was closed until the end of operational hours on March 08, 2023.

A team of nearly a hundred trained personnel led by a General Manager (GM) ranked officer was present at the site during the installation process. The work of both fans was carried out simultaneously to minimize the time required.

According to a statement released by the DMRC, they have established a comprehensive system for the timely maintenance, repair, and renovation of various parts and components. These repair works are conducted under the close supervision of the management, which has resulted in a punctuality rate exceeding 99 percent ever since the beginning of their operations.

The installation of the tunnel booster fans is expected to improve the ventilation process in the underground sections of the Yellow Line, resulting in a smoother and more efficient ride for passengers. The DMRC has been constantly working to improve the metro experience for its passengers and is committed to maintaining a high standard of service.

