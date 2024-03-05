Delhi: Woman burnt alive by husband after dispute in Rohini

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Crime news: A woman died of burn injuries after allegedly being set on fire using kerosene by her husband in the Rohini area of the national capital, the police said on Tuesday (March 5). Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) GS Sidhu said the incident took place in the Begumpur area on Monday. "A police control room (PCR) call was received at the Begumpur police station that a fire broke out at a house, where some people are suspected to be trapped. A team was immediately sent to the spot and the matter was brought to the knowledge of fire officials," the senior officer said.

When the police team reached the house, it found that the main gate was locked from inside, he said, adding that fire officials arrived on the scene and doused the fire.

How did the police discover the alleged murder?

"On inspection of the house, a critically burnt female was found in an unresponsive state. She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead," the officer said.

He added that in the meantime, another PCR was received from a different hospital regarding the admission of an injured person and his two children.

Upon reaching the hospital, they came to know that the injured man was none other than the husband of the woman who died of burn injuries, Sidhu said.

One of the injured girls told the police that her parents had a dispute following which her father poured kerosene on her mother and set her on fire, the DCP said.

An FIR under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and further investigation is underway, the officer added.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Delhi NCR-like State Capital Region to come up in Uttar Pradesh? Yogi govt approves new proposal