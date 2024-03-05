Delhi NCR-like State Capital Region to come up in Uttar Pradesh? Yogi govt approves new proposal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government on Tuesday (March 5) approved the proposal of the formation of Uttar Pradesh State Capital Region on the lines of Delhi NCR (National Capital Region), and other regional development authorities. The ordinance in this regard seeks to advance development projects through collaboration and coordination among all authorities while ensuring the preservation of their respective entities.

Why this proposal?

The main aim of the proposal is to foster planned development on the lines of Delhi National Capital Region, an official release said. The NCR comprises Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad.

“Notably, recognising the necessity for organised growth within the state capital region particularly in the districts like Barabanki, Rae Bareli, Hardoi, Sitapur and Unnao, which neighbour Lucknow, there has been a long standing demand to curtail unplanned development,” the release said.

What other initiatives did the Cabinet approve?

The Yogi Cabinet also gave a nod to the proposal of Phase-1B East-West Corridor of the Lucknow Metro.

As part of this initiative, a metro line spanning 11.865 km from Charbagh to Vasant Kunj will be established. The decision was made aiming to boost transportation convenience in Lucknow.

The project is estimated to cost around Rs 5,801 crore, with a targeted completion date set for June 30, 2027.

The plan entails the construction of 12 stations, comprising five elevated and seven underground stations.

The metro line will consist of 4.286 km elevated track and 6.879 km underground track.

