Dense fog envelopes Delhi-NCR, reduces visibility, temperature drops

A spell of cold wave gripped the national capital on Sunday with temperatures dropping by a few degrees. A blanket of fog covered the city in the early hours reducing visibility.

Earlier on Saturday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) dipped to the 'severe' category for the first time this season. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature settled around 9.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weatherman had predicted light rain in Delhi on Saturday but despite it being cloudy the whole day there was no rain. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI in the national capital was recorded at 447.

An Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, 401 and 450 'severe’ and above 450 ‘severe-plus’.

