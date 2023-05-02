Delhi weather: Max temp settles at 28.3°C, 11 notches below normal; AQI in 'satisfactory' category

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Delhi weather: Max temp settles at 28.3°C, 11 notches below normal

Delhi weather update: A day after heavy rain lashed many parts of Delhi, the maximum temperature settled at 28. 3 degrees Celsius, 11 notches below normal on Tuesday.

According to the weather office, Monday (May 1) was the second coolest day of May in 13 years when the maximum temperature was registered at 26.1 degrees Celsius, 13 degrees below average for this time of the year.

Tuesday was the third day on the trot when the maximum temperature settled at 10 degrees below normal during the summer season, which generally sees the mercury soaring during the month.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast thundershowers and gusty winds earlier in the day in the city.

Delhi recorded 14.8 mm of rain on Monday while the minimum temperature was recorded at 19.6 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal. On Tuesday, the minimum temperature settled at 19.3 degrees Celsius.

The wet spell is likely to continue for two more days

The relative humidity oscillated between 76% and 87%, the IMD said. The wet spell is likely to continue for two more days owing to Western disturbances, officials said.

Delhi AQI in 'satisfactory' category

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was 'satisfactory', recording a reading of 77 at 8 PM.

Notably, an AQI between 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(With PTI inputs)