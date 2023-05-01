Monday, May 01, 2023
     
May begins with rains, pleasant weather in Delhi-NCR: Weather update

Weather Updates: Rain on Monday becomes the reason for a pleasant morning with the minimum temperature settling at 19.6 degrees Celsius.

New Delhi Published on: May 01, 2023
Weather Updates: The beginning of May witnessed nippy weather as rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR and other states too. The rain on Monday brought a cold start to May month. Delhiites woke up to a pleasant morning with the minimum temperature settling at 19.6 degrees Celsius, six notches below the season's average. As per the latest updates, the relative humidity at 08:30 am stood at 87 per cent. 

Parts of Delhi were lashed by rain on Monday, sending commuters scurrying for shelter under trees and bus stops. The weather office has forecast thunderstorms with rain during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around the 26-degree Celsius mark, reported PTI. 

Image Source : INDIA TVPleasant weather in Delhi-NCR

Spells of rain hit part of Delhi bringing down the maximum temperature to 28.7 degrees Celsius. 10 notches below the season's average and the lowest in the month since April 4, 2015, the India Meteorological Department said. Earlier on April 4, 2015, the city recorded a high of 26 degrees Celsius. 

IMD prediction 

Indian Meteorological Department has issued rain and thunderstorm warning for various parts of India. 

  • The thunderstorm activity over most parts of the country is likely to continue till 3rd May and reduce significantly thereafter from 4th May. 
  • Widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/hailstorm activity and isolated heavy rainfall are likely over.
  • Wet Spell going on over the entire country is likely to subside from 5th May after a gradual reduction from 3rd May.

