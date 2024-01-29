Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for 'Beating Retreat Ceremony' | Check routes to avoid

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE The 'Beating Retreat Ceremony' will be held today in New Delhi.

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for the upcoming 'Beating Retreat Ceremony', marking the culmination of Republic Day celebrations on Monday. The provided instructions cover road diversions, closures, and parking arrangements around Vijay Chowk, where the ceremony will take place. To facilitate smooth traffic flow, prevent congestion, and minimise inconvenience for attendees and spectators near the venue, authorities have implemented traffic restrictions on Monday from 2 pm to 9.30 pm. Notably, Vijay Chowk will be closed for general traffic during this period as outlined in the advisory.

Here are routes to avoid:

Rafi Marg between R/A Surehet Masjid and R/A Krishi Bhawan

Rasina Road from R/A Krishi Bhawan towards Vijay Chowk

Beyond R/A Dara Shikoh Road, R/A Krishna Menon Marg

R/A Sunehri Masjid towards Vijay Chowk;

Kartavyapath between Vijay Chowk and "C" Hexago

Alternative routes for commuters:

Ring Road

Ridge Road

Aurobindo Marg

Madarsa T-Point

Safdarjung Road

Kamal Ataturk Marg

Rani Jhansi Road

Minto Road, and more

Diversions for DTC bus routes

Meanwhile, DTC bus routes are also set to undergo diversions around the primary venue and India Gate during the Beating Retreat Ceremony. Buses heading towards Connaught Place will follow the Mandir Marg, Kali Ban Marg, GPO, Baba Kharak Singh Marg route, while those travelling from Connaught Place to India Gate will take the Minto Road, DDU Marg, IP Flyover, Ring Road, and Sarai Kale Khan route, as per the advisory.

It further stated that Connaught Place-bound buses originating from Mandi House and Feroz Shah Road will terminate at Shiva Stadium, with return routes through Kasturba Gandhi Marg or Barakhamba Road. For spectators enjoying the illumination at Vijay Chowk, parking will be available behind the water channels between Rafi Marg and "C" Hexagon after 7.00 pm.

'Beating Retreating' ceremony

The 'Beating Retreating Ceremony' on Monday will mark the culmination of 75th Republic Day celebrations. The music bands of Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will play 31 captivating and foot-tapping Indian tunes before a distinguished audience, comprising President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, other Union Ministers, senior officials and the general public, Defence Ministry said in a release.

