The chill continues! Delhi reels under severe cold; minimum temp 3.6 deg C, lowest this season

Delhi weather: Zero visibility was reported at Delhi's Palam Airport due to very dense fog conditions while Safdarjung Airport reported minimum visibility on Saturday morning.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: January 13, 2024 10:25 IST
Vehicles move on a road amid low visibility due to a thick
Image Source : PTI Vehicles move on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog in New Delhi
The national capital reeled under severe cold conditions on Saturday morning as the minimum temperature dropped to 3.6 degrees Celsius, the lowest this season so far, according to weather department officials. 
 
"Minimum temperatures are in the range of 3-7°C over most parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, north Madhya Pradesh and in some parts Rajasthan and in isolated pockets of Bihar; in the range of 8-10°C over many Parts of south Rajasthan," India Meteorological Department said.
 
 
Several trains were delayed in the national capital region due to dense fog on Saturday morning. As the city woke up this morning, visibility was limited due to thick cover of fog. Railway services have been continuously affected for the last several days due to the cold wave in North India.

