Delhi cop dies after car gets hit by truck on Rohtak Road, driver absconding

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Visuals from the accident site

In a tragic incident, a Delhi Police inspector was killed after being hit by a truck on Rohtak Road in the Punjabi Bagh area, officials said on Sunday. The accident took place in the early hours of Sunday on Rohtak Road near Madipur metro station.

The deceased has been identified as Inspector Jagbir Singh. He was posted in the security unit of the Delhi Police. Singh joined Delhi Police in 1994.

Truck driver absconding

The car had stopped due to some mechanical problem and the deceased was standing outside when his car was hit by the truck, reported news agency ANI quoting Delhi police.

Visuals from the accident site show a truck colliding with a car. The left side of the truck was seen elevated on the driver's side of the car.

The truck driver left the truck and fled from the spot. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier on July 13, at least four people were killed and several injured in a collision between two vehicles in Delhi. According to the information received, the gruesome accident took place on Alipur road when a vehicle carrying Kanwariyas allegedly collided with another vehicle.

Also Read: 6 killed, dozens injured as two buses collide head-on in Maharashtra's Buldhana

Also Read: Delhi road accident: Four dead, several injured after two vehicles collide on Alipur road