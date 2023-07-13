Thursday, July 13, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Delhi
  4. Delhi road accident: Four dead, several injured after two vehicles collide on Alipur road

Delhi road accident: Four dead, several injured after two vehicles collide on Alipur road

Delhi accident: According to the information received, the gruesome accident took place on Alipur road when a vehicle carrying Kanwariyas allegedly collided with another vehicle.

Reported By : Atul Bhatia Edited By : Anurag Roushan
New Delhi
Updated on: July 13, 2023 6:55 IST
Delhi road accident
Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi road accident

Delhi accident: In a tragic incident, at least four people were killed and several injured in a collision between two vehicles in Delhi on Wednesday night. According to the information received, the gruesome accident took place on Alipur road when a vehicle carrying Kanwariyas allegedly collided with another vehicle. 

After the accident, there was chaos on the spot. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police reached the spot and sent the injured to the hospital. 

More details are awaited.  

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Top News

Related Delhi News

Latest News