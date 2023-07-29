6 killed, dozens injured as two buses collide head-on in Maharashtra's Buldhana

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO GRAB Visual from the accident spot

Maharashtra road accident: As many as six people were killed and around 25 to 30 people were injured after two buses collided head-on in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district in the early hours of Saturday. The accident took place at 3 am on National Highway-6 near Malkapur city of Buldhana district.

Passengers were returning from Amarnath Yatra

According to the official, one of the buses involved in the accident was full of passengers returning from Amarnath Yatra and was going towards Hingoli, while the other bus was going from Nagpur to Nashik. The front part of both buses was completely crushed in the collision. As per the reports, among the injured five people are said to be in critical condition.

6 people died so far

Speaking about the accident, SHO of Malkapur police station Ashok Tripathi said, "One bus was going to Hingoli on Amarnath pilgrimage and the other bus was going from Nagpur to Nashik. This accident happened at 3:00 am." Tripathi further said that there was chaos among people after the accident. He said upon receiving the information, police and authorities rushed to the spot and took the injured to the hospital. "So far the death of 6 people has been confirmed and the condition of four to five passengers is said to be serious," he said.

The traffic on National Highway-6 was affected for some time after the incident, which has been restored now.

