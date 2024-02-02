Delhi Police heightens security at ITO ahead of AAP, BJP protests, traffic disruptions likely today

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Delhi Police personnel

National Capital Delhi will witness unprecedented security arrangements on Friday as AAP and BJP are scheduled to hold protests against each other. According to Delhi Police, the security will be beefed up in the central parts of the city.

Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP called for a protest outside the BJP headquarters over alleged cheating in the Chandigarh mayoral polls, while the BJP announced a demonstration near the AAP office over alleged corruption in the Delhi government.

"We will make adequate security arrangements for the protest and to maintain law and order situation. Additional forces will also be deployed. No one will be allowed to breach law and order," an officer said.

According to police, traffic will be diverted from Deen Dayal Upadhayay Marg to other routes on the day.

Kejriwal and Mann likey to take part in protest

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will also take part in the protest, said the sources.

On Tuesday, the BJP won Chandigarh mayoral polls despite not having numbers after eight votes of I.N.D.I.A bloc were declared invalid. After the election, AAP-BJP moved to court accusing BJP of cheating.

According to sources, the police may block the road which may lead to heavy traffic jams around Center Delhi. Also, the police received information about the arrival of Aam Aadmi Party workers from many areas of outer Delhi and also from Punjab. DDU Marg falls in the Central district, but Delhi Police staff was being called from 3 more districts. More than 10 ACP and many DCP rank officers will be deployed around DDU Marg, 8 company paramilitary force has also been called, they said.

(With PTI inputs)

