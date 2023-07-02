Follow us on Image Source : ANI Delhi Police conducts surprise night inspections in various parts of national capital

Delhi: With the rise of criminal activities in the national capital, the Delhi police made surprise visits to many areas of Delhi for late-night checking. Delhi Police Special Commissioner of Police Sagar Preet Hooda along with other officials checked the police personnel posted on the night picket, security arrangements, and interrogated several vehicles at the West District Janakpuri night picket as well

According to a police officer, the late-night checking and surprise visits by Delhi Police will continue.

Late-night checking

"Delhi Police is checking the barricading which is done at night to check its vigilance. We are seeing where the barricades have been installed and where the checking is being done. Today checking is being done in Mangolpuri, including Sultanpuri and many other areas of Delhi," said Special CP Sagar Preet Hooda.

Trader was robbed

A trader was robbed by bike-borne robbers at gunpoint in Delhi's Kashmiri Gate area, said an official on Wednesday. Robbers took away the victim's scooty in which Rs 3 lakh was kept. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera. This was the third such robbery incident in the national capital within 10 days.

Night patrolling was conducted earlier

Two days after the daylight robbery inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel, Delhi Police earlier on Monday night (June 26) conducted a major operation to control crime in the national capital. According to information provided by police, 'night patrolling' was conducted in parts of Delhi and a massive checking drive across the city was launched.

