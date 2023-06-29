Thursday, June 29, 2023
     
Delhi: Man bound to Dubai detained at IGI airport with 6 live cartridges, says police

The accused did not carry valid documents for carrying live ammunition, the police said. A case under Section 25 of the Arms Act was registered against him.

Aveek Banerjee Edited By: Aveek Banerjee New Delhi Updated on: June 29, 2023 11:40 IST
Delhi police apprehended the accused at IGI airport on
Image Source : PTI Delhi police apprehended the accused at IGI airport on Tuesday.

A man travelling from the national capital to Dubai was apprehended by the Delhi Police at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport and six live cartridges were found in his possession, the police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the passenger was identified as Amrish Bishnoi, who was travelling to Dubai via an Emirates flight and was detained on Tuesday.

The accused did not carry valid documents for carrying live ammunition, the police said. A case under Section 25 of the Arms Act was registered against him at the IGI airport police station.

Further investigation is underway.

