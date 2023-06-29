Thursday, June 29, 2023
     
  4. Delhi: Minor girl gang raped in Shahbad Dairy area, 3 arrested

Shahbad Dairy rape case: On the night of June 27, the victim was in the park with her friend during which three boys reached there, raped her and fled away.

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Delhi: Minor girl gang raped in Shahbad Dairy area, 3 arrested

Shahbad Dairy rape case: A 16-year-old girl was gang raped in Shahbad Dairy area on June 27 (Tuesday). Three people have been arrested by police. 

On the night of June 27, the victim was in the park with her friend during which three boys reached there, raped her, and fled away.  On receiving the complaint, the police registered an FIR and arrested the three accused. 

Further investigation is still underway in this regard.

