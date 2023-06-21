Rajasthan: Dalit woman gang-raped, murdered; two cops among accused

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL) Rajasthan: Dalit woman gang-raped, murdered

Dalit woman gang-raped, murdered: A Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in Rajasthan’s Bikaner following which two police personnel were suspended for their suspected role in the incident, officials said on Wednesday (June 21).

The police said that the body of the 20-year-old woman was found in the Khajuwala area on Tuesday. The family of the victim has accused three persons of raping the woman which included two police constables, Inspector General of Police (IG) Om Prakash said.

Both the policemen have been suspended immediately and the matter is being investigated," he said. The police have registered a case under various sections including those of gang rape.

Family refuses post-mortem

The family members of the deceased have refused to grant consent for the conduct of post-mortem and have demanded an immediate arrest of the accused persons. They also staged a ‘dharna’ over the issue.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Tejaswani Gautam said that they are making efforts to convince the family to give consent for the postmortem of the deceased.

Family’s allegations

The family alleged that the two accused policemen identified as Manoj and Bhagirath took the victim to the house along with the third accused and gang raped and murdered her. The police analysed the phone call records and said that the victim and the key accused knew each other.

BJP slams Ashok Gehlot government

The Bharatiya Janata Patry (BJP) which is the prime opposition party in Rajasthan has cornered the Gehlot-led Congress government in the state over the incident and said that the involvement of policemen in the incident is a ‘blot on the face of the government’.

“The incident of rape and murder of a girl in Bikaner's Khajuwala is very unfortunate and the involvement of policemen in this incident is a blot on the face of the government. The police administration cannot escape from its responsibility by simply suspending the guilty Constable Bhagirath and Constable Manoj Kumar,” Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rajendra Rathore tweeted.

The suspension of the constables is merely a formality, due to which the family members of the girl are resentful towards the police administration, he added. The BJP leader demanded the state government to take the strictest action against the guilty policemen in this matter.

State Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas that the probe into the matter was underway and action would be taken against those found guilty.

(With PTI inputs)

