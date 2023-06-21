Wednesday, June 21, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Delhi
  4. Delhiites wake up to light rain; Gurugram witnesses waterlogging after heavy pouring

Delhiites wake up to light rain; Gurugram witnesses waterlogging after heavy pouring

Many places in Delhi-NCR received light rainfall on Wednesday morning.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Published on: June 21, 2023 9:49 IST
Rain lash Delhi-NCR
Image Source : AP Rain lash Delhi-NCR

Delhi-NCR weather update: Bringing little respite from the scorching heat, parts of the national capital on Wednesday received light rainfall. Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) predicted a thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi including Bawana, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Mundaka, Pashchim Vihar, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, Palam IGI Airport), Bahadurgarh.  

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi (Bawana, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Mundaka, Pashchim Vihar, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, Palam IGI Airport), NCR ( Bahadurgarh)," tweeted RWFC.

NCR including adjoining areas of Jhajjar, Farukhnagar (Haryana) Muzaffarnagar, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Hapur (U.P.) Kotputli, Viratnagar also received light to moderate intensity rain. Gurugram, however, received heavy rainfall resulting in traffic jams and water logging in many places.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Top News

Related Delhi News

Latest News