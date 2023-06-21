Delhiites wake up to light rain; Gurugram witnesses waterlogging after heavy pouring

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rain lash Delhi-NCR

Delhi-NCR weather update: Bringing little respite from the scorching heat, parts of the national capital on Wednesday received light rainfall. Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) predicted a thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi including Bawana, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Mundaka, Pashchim Vihar, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, Palam IGI Airport), Bahadurgarh.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi (Bawana, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Mundaka, Pashchim Vihar, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, Palam IGI Airport), NCR ( Bahadurgarh)," tweeted RWFC.

NCR including adjoining areas of Jhajjar, Farukhnagar (Haryana) Muzaffarnagar, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Hapur (U.P.) Kotputli, Viratnagar also received light to moderate intensity rain. Gurugram, however, received heavy rainfall resulting in traffic jams and water logging in many places.