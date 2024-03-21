35-year-old man found dead in rented accommodation in Delhi's Karawal Nagar, landlord held

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representative image

New Delhi: A 35-year-old man was found dead at his rented accommodation in the Karawal Nagar area of northeast Delhi on Wednesday, as per police. The victim, identified as Subhash, was found dead and his landlord was apprehended in connection to the incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said, "At 7.15 am, a PCR call was received regarding a body at a house in Ambedkar Vihar in the Karawal Nagar area." Upon arriving at the scene, a police team discovered Subhash's body. However, no visible external injuries were observed on the body, said Tirkey.

Landlord assaulted man

According to police, preliminary investigations suggest that Satish Bhadana, the owner of the house, allegedly assaulted Subhash due to a monetary issue.

"The victim worked as a labourer. Satish Bhadana is the suspect in the case. He has been apprehended," the DCP said. The Police said that Bhadana works as a sanitation worker in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

What came in postmortem report?

The body underwent postmortem examination at GTB Hospital. According to the report, multiple internal injuries were discovered, including a head injury and perforated intestine, as stated by the police.

During interrogation, Bhadana disclosed that Subhash had been living with him as a servant for the past eight years. Bhadana alleged that a total of Rs 15,000 was missing from his money box and he suspected Subhash of theft.

Police stated that Bhadana assaulted Subhash over this matter, and unfortunately, the victim later succumbed to his injuries.

