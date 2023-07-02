Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi: LG V K Saxena approves extension of contract of 777 para-medical workers, 476 teachers

Delhi LG V K Saxena has approved the extension of services to 777 contractual para-medical workers in the Health and Family Welfare department and 476 part-time vocational teachers in government schools, Raj Niwas authorities said on Sunday.

Saxena additionally supported the extension of 44 contracts for Disaster Management Personnel and the re-commitment of 24 authoritative government assistance officials.

The Lt. Governor has supported proposals with this impact, adequately put together by the health, education, revenue, and social welfare departments with instructions that the permanent posts be filled according to normal cycles inside a decent time period, said an authority from the LG's office.

The official stated that the order stipulates that the extensions cannot exceed one year and that existing contractual employees must be granted a one-time exemption in order to become permanent through open recruitment.

Under the Delhi Health Services General Duty Medical Officers (Homoeopathy) Rules, 2016, Saxena also approved the promotions of eight medical officers (homeopathic) to senior medical officers, one senior medical officer (homeopathic) to chief medical Officer (homeopathic), and 23 chief medical officers (NFSG) to chief medical officers (SAG) (homeopathic).

The Lieutenant Governor gave his approval to extend the contractual employment of 777 paramedical technical staff members for a year starting on July 1 or until they take advantage of the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to apply for open recruitment through the DSSSB without age restrictions.

He likewise requested that the empty posts against which these legally binding representatives have been employed be informed for open enlistment.

Within the next three months, the health department was required to provide an "Action Taken Report" regarding the matter.

The proposition of the training division looking for the continuation of 476 (458 Qualified and 18 Non-Qualified) part-time Professional Educators (PTVTs) in Delhi government-run schools for 2023–24 was additionally endorsed by Saxena.

He approved the one-year extension or continuation of 44 temporary or contract positions in the revenue department of the GNCT of Delhi for disaster management personnel.

The official stated that the LG also allowed recruiting for 1,300 permanent positions.

Also Read | Delhi: Massive fire breaks out in Geeta Nagar Colony; 2 rescued | WATCH

Also Read | Delhi: Man electrocuted to death at under-construction site of LNJP hospital