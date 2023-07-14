Delhi floods: AAP blames Haryana govt for releasing water from Hathnikund barrage, BJP responds

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP blames Haryana govt for flood situation in Delhi

AAP vs BJP over Delhi floods: Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Friday (July 14) hit out at the BJP government in Haryana and held it responsible for the flood-like situation in parts of the national capital stating that it released water in the Yamuna from its Hathnikund barrage towards “Delhi only”.

Retorting to the allegation, Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva said that the AAP government was “evading responsibility” and putting the blame on other states, like the way it did during the COVID pandemic.

"Haryana released water from the Hathnikund barrage towards Delhi only and this has caused the flood-like situation here. The chief secretaries of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana should have coordinated to tackle it," Singh claimed.

He alleged that water from the Hathnikund barrage was released only in the Yamuna canal of Delhi and not towards the east and west canals that flow to Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

"Since July 10, the Haryana government has been releasing water in one direction, whereas it could have been distributed evenly in all three states. The Delhi flood is an organised plan. The BJP has purposely pushed the national capital into this situation and made people suffer because of political reasons," Singh alleged.

"BJP-made disaster"

AAP leader Somnath Bharti branded the flood-like situation in the national capital a "BJP-made disaster."

"The east and west canals that flow to Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are completely dry. The water flow has been diverted towards Delhi purposely," Bharti alleged.

AAP National spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar claimed that though Delhi witnessed no heavy rain in the last three days, the city's low-lying areas near Yamuna are still inundated.

"It is unfortunate that the Centre is hell-bent on doing negative politics. It is a man-made disaster," Kakkar alleged.

"All our leaders are on the ground and trying their best to provide relief to people. Why is the water flow diverted towards Delhi only? Accountability must be fixed and questions must be asked," she said.

Hitting back, BJP’s Delhi unit chief Sachdeva alleged that the city government did not work to desilt the Yamuna river.

"The Yamuna river has lost depth due to lack of desilting and as soon as extra water arrived, the river was in spate. The Kejriwal government has completely failed to combat the flood situation in Delhi. Now, the ministers and AAP leaders are making political statements to mislead the public," he said.

The AAP should know that the quantity of water released in a river from any barrage or dam is not decided by political leaders but by administrative officers, Sachdeva added.

(WIth PTI inputs)

