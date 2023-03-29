Delhi records 300 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, two deaths; positivity rate nearly 14 per cent

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A view of Akshardham Temple in Delhi

Covid alert: Delhi has reported 300 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours including 163 recoveries and two deaths. It is for the first time since September 2022 when the national capital witnessed such a surge in fresh infections.

At present, there are 806 active Covid cases in Delhi.

