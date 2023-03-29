WHO issues interim statement on booster doses for COVID-19 vaccination; know expert's opinion

Follow us on Image Source : WHO WHO issues interim statement on booster doses

Corona cases are continuously increasing across the country. In such a situation, the discussion has started once again on the booster dose of Covid. There are many questions in people's minds about who should get a booster dose, when should get it, and how many times they can get it. To know the answers to all these questions, we Dr. Spoke to Azmat Karim - Consultant, Pulmonary Critical Care & Sleep Medicine, Fortis Escorts, Okhla, New Delhi. But, before that, let us know what the World Health Organization (WHO) has said regarding the booster dose.

Repeated booster doses not necessary for healthy adults: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) says that it is not necessary for adults with low risk of Corona to have additional Covid-19 vaccine booster doses. In fact, WHO vaccine experts said on Tuesday that for people who have completed their primary vaccination course and also taken a booster dose, it is not necessary to take it again and again. But, if you want to take it, you can take it, but there is no special benefit from it.

3 categories identified for COVID-19 vaccination: SAGE

The Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization of the United Nations Health Agency has issued several recommendations following its regular biennial meeting. SAGE has created and described three new categories for COVID-19 vaccinations, in which people are divided into three categories of high risk, medium risk and low risk. In which a booster dose has been advised based on the risk of serious illness or death. in which

Those at high risk can take additional booster shots. These include people with immunocompromising conditions such as diabetes, HIV. Pregnant women and front-line health workers. The medium-risk group includes healthy adults, usually people under the age of 60, and children and adolescents. The first booster dose is recommended for these people. It is to be noted during this time that repeated booster doses have not been suggested for this group.

-SAGE recommends an additional booster dose 6 or 12 months after the last dose, the timing of which will depend on factors such as age and immunocompromising conditions.

Know what is the opinion of the expert - Expert opinion on booster dose?

1. When can the booster dose be taken?

Dr. Azmat Karim explains that you can take a booster dose after 9 months of the second vaccination. This is applicable only for those people who have got the first 2 vaccines. It is essential for healthcare professionals, people with comorbidities and senior citizens (60+).

2. Why should the booster dose be taken?

On this question, Dr. Azmat Karim says that it retains protection from the original and current corona strains. Not only this, it induces a widespread immune response against future variants. This helps to ensure that your immunity is helpful in fighting against any variant of Corona.

3. Can booster dose be taken multiple times?

Can booster doses be taken multiple times? So, Dr. Karim explains that yes, you can take it and it is healthy. It can be taken multiple times every 3 months after the first booster.

Not only this, but Dr. Karim also states that the effect of the booster dose should generally last until a new variant is introduced, but since this is a new virus study and the effectiveness of the Kovid-19 vaccine and Many clinical trials are being done to understand the duration. Therefore, absolutely no conclusion can be reached.

