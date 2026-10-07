RBI MPC Meeting LIVE Updates: Governor announces repo rate hike by 25 bps, first increase in over 3 years

The Reserve Bank of India Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has unanimously raised the repo rate by 25 bps to 5.50 per cent, the first hike in over three years. Announcing the decision, Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra said that the economy has been strong and economic activity momentum remains broad-based. The last repo rate hike was in February 2023, when the central bank raised the rate by 0.25 per cent to 6.50 per cent. It kept the rate unchanged through 2023-24 before beginning its rate-cut cycle in 2025.

A hike in the short-term lending rate (repo) by the RBI in its upcoming monetary policy marks a stance reversal, following four rate cuts totalling 125 basis points in 2025 and a prolonged pause thereafter.