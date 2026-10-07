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RBI MPC Meeting LIVE Updates: Governor announces repo rate hike by 25 bps, first increase in over 3 years

Written By: Raghwendra Shukla
Updated:

A hike in the short-term lending rate or repo rate by the RBI in its upcoming monetary policy would mark a stance reversal, following four rate cuts totalling 125 basis points in 2025 and a prolonged pause thereafter.

RBI MPC Meeting Repo Rate Today LIVE Updates
RBI MPC Meeting Repo Rate Today LIVE Updates Image Source : India TV

The Reserve Bank of India Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has unanimously raised the repo rate by 25 bps to 5.50 per cent, the first hike in over three years. Announcing the decision, Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra said that the economy has been strong and economic activity momentum remains broad-based. The last repo rate hike was in February 2023, when the central bank raised the rate by 0.25 per cent to 6.50 per cent. It kept the rate unchanged through 2023-24 before beginning its rate-cut cycle in 2025.

A hike in the short-term lending rate (repo) by the RBI in its upcoming monetary policy marks a stance reversal, following four rate cuts totalling 125 basis points in 2025 and a prolonged pause thereafter.

 

Live updates :RBI MPC Meeting

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  • 11:29 AM (IST)Oct 07, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Stance shift is more important takeaway

    The RBI’s 25 bps repo rate hike to 5.50%, coupled with the shift to a calibrated tightening stance, signals a meaningful change in the policy cycle. While the hike was largely expected, the stance shift is the more important takeaway, indicating that inflation risks now take greater precedence. 

    "August CPI at 4.82%, elevated crude prices and weather-related risks have clearly narrowed the room for policy accommodation. Importantly, Q1 FY27 GDP growth at 7.8% suggests that the economy can absorb a modest tightening in financial conditions. We expect the near-term market impact to remain selective, with rate-sensitive pockets facing pressure, while banks with stronger balance sheets and liability franchises should remain relatively better placed,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP- Research, Religare Broking.

  • 11:20 AM (IST)Oct 07, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Early action on inflation will support long-term growth

    A 25 basis point hike, taking the repo rate to 5.50 per cent, is the RBI's first increase in close to four years. 

    "For most of that period, the conversation was about cuts, so the shift to a calibrated tightening stance is significant. It shows the central bank is choosing to act early on inflation. Borrowing costs will rise somewhat in the near term. Over a longer horizon, though, price stability matters more to serious investors than a few quarters of cheaper money, and India's growth fundamentals remain intact. For industrial ecosystems, the priority now is to keep investment on track and get more out of every rupee through higher productivity and ready infrastructure. At Reliance MET City, we believe this is a phase where well-planned locations will stand apart. Integrated infrastructure and multimodal connectivity cut time and cost for manufacturers, and that advantage counts for even more when capital is pricier. These are the factors that will keep drawing long-term global investment and support India's manufacturing-led growth," said Manish Jaiswal, CEO, Reliance MET City.

  • 11:11 AM (IST)Oct 07, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Buying activity to remain healthy

    The RBI’s decision to raise the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50 per cent comes at a time when the Indian economy continues to demonstrate resilience and the real estate sector is entering its crucial festive season. 

    "While the rate movement may have a marginal near-term impact on borrowing costs, we believe the underlying fundamentals of residential real estate remain strong. Homebuyers today are increasingly looking at housing as a long-term investment, supported by improving infrastructure, rising incomes, and growing aspirations for better homes. The festive period traditionally brings renewed buying activity, and we expect this momentum to remain healthy, particularly across well-established markets such as Gurugram. Developers will continue to focus on offering value-driven propositions and attractive schemes that support buyer decisions. Overall, we remain optimistic about the sector and expect end-user demand to remain resilient through the festive season and beyond," Vikas Garg, Joint Managing Director, Ganga Realty.

  • 10:42 AM (IST)Oct 07, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    What will be the impact?

    “The festive season is a very important period for the real estate sector, and stability in interest rates during this period remains positive for homebuyers. However, it is also important to control inflationary pressures and maintain stability in the economy. In this context, the 25 bps increase in the repo rate should be viewed in the context of the broader economic conditions. Housing demand remains strong at present. We expect the impact of this increase on the residential market to remain limited, supported by strong buyer sentiment, festive demand and the long-term need for homeownership. The real estate sector will continue to demonstrate strength and resilience in maintaining its current momentum,” said Praveen Jain, President, NAREDCO.

  • 10:41 AM (IST)Oct 07, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Further 50 bps hike expected

    "Continuing commodity price pressures are likely to put upside pressure on inflation as growth remains resilient, allowing quick pass-through of input prices to retail prices. The rising interest rate backdrop globally has also reduced RBI's degrees of freedom. We see the likelihood of another 50 bps hike this cycle," said Garima Kapoor, Deputy Head of Research and Economist at Elara Capital.

  • 10:35 AM (IST)Oct 07, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Calibrated step to anchor inflation

    Pratik Tibrewala, SVP & Head, Corporate Finance, M3M India, said the RBI's 25 bps repo rate hike to 5.50 per cent is a calibrated step to anchor inflation amid global volatility. 

    "While borrowing costs may inch up marginally, long-term stability of the rupee helps in attracting global capital and will benefit the real estate sector. The demand for premium housing and commercial assets continues to be strong and is driven by wealth creation," he said.

  • 10:33 AM (IST)Oct 07, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Forex reserves continue to be healthy

    RBI Governor said forex reserves remain healthy, adequate to cover imports for 11 months. He also said that net FDI registered a sustained improvement to USD 13.8 billion in the first four months of this fiscal year, compared to USD 9.6 bn a year ago. 

  • 10:26 AM (IST)Oct 07, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Rate cut unlikely in near term

    MPC has shifted its stance from 'neutral' to 'calibrated tightening'. It underscores that a rate cut is unlikely in the near term given current conditions. "Looking ahead, global economic uncertainty and supply chain disruptions may have some bearing on domestic economic activity," the RBI Governor said.

  • 10:21 AM (IST)Oct 07, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    RBI raises GDP growth projections

    • Q2 FY27 GDP growth: 7.2 per cent vs 6.4 per cent earlier

    • Q3 FY27 GDP growth: 6.9 per cent vs 6.5 per cent earlier

    • FY27 GDP growth: 7.1 per cent vs 6.7 per cent earlier

    • Q1 FY28 GDP growth projected at 7.1 per cent

  • 10:18 AM (IST)Oct 07, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    RBI projects CPI inflation at 5.2%

    RBI projects CPI inflation at 5.2 per cent for FY27, with inflation seen at 4.9 per cent in Q2, 6 per cent in Q3, 5.7 per cent in Q4 and 5.6 per cent in Q1 FY28.

  • 10:15 AM (IST)Oct 07, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    RBI changes stance

    The MPC also decided to change the stance to calibrated tightening by a majority of 4-2. 

    "I shall now briefly set out the rationale for these decisions. The MPC noted that the global context, due to geopolitical developments, remains challenging. Nonetheless, the Indian economy has been strong, and the economic momentum remains broad-based. Moreover, the economy is expected to remain resilient. It further observed, in light of the available data, that inflation and its outlook are not as benign as they were last year. With headline CPI inflation expected to average almost 5.8 per cent in the next three quarters, including this, and core inflation projected at 4.4 per cent for this financial year," the Governor said

  • 10:12 AM (IST)Oct 07, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Global inflation projected to increase sharply

    "The sudden re-escalation of the West Asia conflict in September and the consequent hardening, as well as volatility in global crude prices, soured global economic sentiments and heightened financial market volatility. Although global growth remains resilient, it is projected to decelerate this year with respect to the previous year. Driven by escalating energy costs and rising food prices, global inflation is projected to increase sharply, prompting monetary policy tightening by major central banks across the world. Lingering trade uncertainty, rising bond yields in advanced economies, and an appreciating dollar are keeping global financial market sentiments nervous and fragile. Further tightening of global financial conditions, uncertainty about fair valuation of AI stocks, and an elusive resolution of the West Asia conflict pose significant downside risks," Malhotra said.

  • 10:08 AM (IST)Oct 07, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    RBI hikes policy repo rate by 25 basis point to 5.5%

    The Reserve Bank of India Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has unanimously raised the repo rate by 25 bps to 5.50 per cent, the first hike in over three years. The MPC last raised the repo rate in February 2023.

  • 10:02 AM (IST)Oct 07, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Governor Sanjay Malhotra begins his monetary policy speech

    Governor Sanjay Malhotra began his monetary policy speech after the three-day Monetary Policy Committee meeting. He is expected to announce the repo rate shortly. 

     

  • 9:47 AM (IST)Oct 07, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Markets open in red

    Stock markets open in red ahead of RBI policy decision. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 102.43 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 72,965.38, while the Nifty shed 85.65 points to open at 22,690.45. READ MORE

  • 9:39 AM (IST)Oct 07, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Further rate hikes expected

    According to Dipti Deshpande, principal economist at Crisil, further rate hikes are expected. 

    "Since the last policy, inflationary pressures have mounted further, mainly due to the re-escalation of the West Asia conflict and the pressure on energy and commodity prices. If these pressures persist, further rate hikes are expected," Deshpande said.

  • 9:24 AM (IST)Oct 07, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Will RBI maintain status quo?

    Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist at Bank of Baroda, said the Reserve Bank will maintain the status quo on the short-term lending rate (repo) on Wednesday.

    "While we do believe that the next interest rate cycle will be of 50-75 bps in the upward direction, we think there will be a pause this time in October," he said.

  • 9:02 AM (IST)Oct 07, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Retail inflation

    The government has mandated the central bank to ensure that consumer price index (CPI) based retail inflation is at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side. India's retail inflation accelerated to 4.82 per cent in August from 4.45 per cent in July.

  • 8:51 AM (IST)Oct 07, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Repo rate stands at 5.25%

    Currently, the RBI's policy repo rate stands at 5.25 per cent. The last repo rate hike was in February 2023, when the central bank raised the rate by 0.25 per cent to 6.50 per cent. It kept the rate unchanged through 2023-24 before beginning its rate-cut cycle in 2025.

  • 8:39 AM (IST)Oct 07, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    SBI Research on RBI MPC meeting

    SBI Research said that the RBI may begin the first rate hike by 25 bps. "We believe the balance of risks has tilted decisively towards a 25-bps rate hike at this juncture.... a combination of broadening inflationary pressures, worsening global macros, evolving liquidity conditions and a renewed global repricing of risks is making the case for pre-emptive action stronger," the report said.

  • 8:35 AM (IST)Oct 07, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Repo rate hike of 25 basis points likely

    According to Murthy Nagarajan, Head, Fixed Income, Tata Asset Management, the Indian bond market is pricing in a repo rate hike of 25 basis points and a temporary CRR hike of 50 basis points in the monetary policy announcement on October 7, 2026. 

    "US ten-year bond yields have touched a historical high of 5.34%, level last seen in 2002. This is due to high CPI inflation along with large borrowings by quality companies in the bond markets for longer tenures. US GDP growth is expected to be around 2.3 percent, while the unemployment rate is at 4.2 percent, indicating that the economy is closer to full employment. The US Federal Reserve has hiked rates by 25 basis points as the Federal Reserve Chairman wants to ensure that the higher input costs do not translate into higher output prices and lead to broad-based rise in inflationary expectations. This hawkish stance is putting pressure on the Indian currency," he said. 

  • 8:30 AM (IST)Oct 07, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Experts expect rate hike today

    Several experts expect a rate hike after nearly three and a half years as inflation pressures rise amid the ongoing West Asia conflict. RBI Governor will announce the rate decision at 10 am.

  • 8:26 AM (IST)Oct 07, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Repo rate announcement at 10 am

    Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra will announce the rate decision at 10 am, after the Monetary Policy Committee concludes its three-day meeting.

     

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