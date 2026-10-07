PM Modi affirms 'Viksit Bharat' pledge on completing 25 years of public service with a 'we will do it' mantra

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to India’s democracy and the Constitution, saying that the people have repeatedly chosen him to serve them as he marked the momentous occasion of completing 25 years in public office and leading governments. Addressing the ‘Seva Jyoti’ event in Delhi, the prime minister expressed his gratitude to citizens participating in the ‘Seva Jyoti Yatra’ and said he had always viewed public service as his responsibility.

"The people have always chosen me to serve them. Today, I pay tribute to India's democracy and its Constitution. I also extend my heartfelt appreciation to all the citizens participating in the 'Seva Jyoti Yatra'," he said.

PM Modi said he visited the Sri Vinayaka Temple earlier in the day and offered prayers for the nation, its 1.4 billion people and himself. He said he prayed for the strength and capability to serve the country with even greater energy.

PM Modi describes 25 years in public office

"The nation has given me a great deal. Therefore, my responsibility towards the nation is the greatest as well," PM Modi said, adding that he believed every citizen had the foremost claim on him while affirming his pledge to realise the 'Viksit Bharat' goal by 2047.

He described his 25 years of public trust and experience as a “tremendous asset”, saying the experience did not belong to him alone but to the nation.

"And this asset does not belong to Modi alone; this asset belongs to the nation. Every child of Mother India is entitled to this asset," he said. He also acknowledged the contribution of swayamsevaks and karyakartas, saying he had never felt alone in his journey of public service.

"I have never felt that I am alone. There are countless swayamsevaks who are guardians of India’s cultural soul, with one sole purpose: to serve Bharat," he said.

He said the volunteers lived by the spirit of service and constantly reminded themselves, "We are sevaks. We are servants of humanity."

PM Modi's 'we will do it' mantra

Further in his address, PM Modi sought to infuse fresh energy into the country’s growth ambitions by giving a new slogan -- "We will do it".

The Prime Minister outlined key national goals, with the crowd responding with a loud "We will do it" each time.

PM Modi called for achieving the goal of a "Viksit Bharat by 2047", building an "Aatmanirbhar Bharat", making India a global manufacturing hub, hosting the Olympics and taking the country further into space.

"This energy and confidence are incredible," he said.

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PM Modi offers prayers at Delhi's Sri Vinayaka Mandir as he completes 25 years in public life