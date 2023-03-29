Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Sucking on ice cubes can help alleviate sore throat; find out

Sore throats, a frequently occurring health issue, occur especially during periods of changing weather and seasons. Generally, they tend to improve without medical intervention within a week. Nonetheless, they can be quite uncomfortable and even painful for those affected.

Experts suggest that people with a sore throat should drink plenty of fluids, but avoid hot drinks. Instead, they recommend sucking on ice cubes, ice lollies, or hard sweets to reduce inflammation. This can help to soothe the throat and make it feel better.

How does cold therapy work?

Cold therapy, which involves sucking on ice cubes or ice lollies, can be an effective way to soothe and hydrate a sore throat. Medical professionals explain that ice lollies can be beneficial in treating sore throats because they provide local cooling effects to inflamed tissues. By lowering the temperature of nerve endings in the throat, ice pops can reduce the pain signals and provide relief to individuals experiencing discomfort due to a sore throat.

Doctors often recommend patients to eat ice cream even after undergoing a tonsillectomy. The cold temperature of the ice cream can help to reduce inflammation, discomfort, and pain by coming into contact with the inflamed tonsils.

In addition to this, there are other effective ways to alleviate a sore throat at home, such as:

Salt water gargle

Another method to alleviate inflammation in the throat is to gargle with warm salt water. Although this remedy is not suitable for children, it can be very effective for adults. To make a salt water gargle, dissolve half a teaspoon of salt in a glass of lukewarm or partially boiled water. Gargle with the solution, then spit it out. This process can be repeated as needed.

Turmeric milk

Turmeric is a potent antioxidant with the ability to combat many severe infections. Drinking turmeric milk before bedtime can be an effective remedy for a sore throat. This concoction, also known as the golden elixir, can be consumed at any time during the day if milk tends to cause bloating at night. Simply add a pinch of turmeric powder to a cup of milk, and for an additional health boost, a small amount of black pepper powder can also be added.

Steam inhalation

Steam inhalation is a process that involves breathing in water vapor to alleviate congestion. The warm, moist air can help to loosen the buildup of mucus in the nasal passages, throat, and lungs. It is important to use caution when performing this method, ensuring that the hot water vessel or electric steam inhaler is placed on a sturdy, flat surface such as a table. It is crucial to be mindful throughout the process as there is a risk of injury from the hot water.

Kadha

Kadha is a type of drink that can help to ease a sore throat and reduce coughing. To make kadha, you need to crush 4 cloves, 2 black peppercorns, a 1-inch stick of cinnamon, a 1-inch stick of liquorice, a 1-inch piece of ginger, and 5-6 tulsi leaves in a pot. Then, add 2 cups of water and boil the mixture until it is reduced by half. After straining, let the kadha cool down a bit before adding a teaspoon of honey to it.

Sore throats are a common and uncomfortable condition that can be caused by various factors such as allergies, infections, and irritants. While most sore throats get better on their own within a week, the discomfort and pain can be alleviated with several home remedies such as salt water gargles, steam inhalation, turmeric milk, and kadha.

