Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi named in FIR over forcible entry into Akashvani Bhavan during INDIA bloc protest

Delhi Police on Wednesday registered an FIR over the alleged forcible entry of Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with other INDIA bloc MPs, into Akashvani Bhavan during Tuesday's protest against the Election Commission of India, including demands concerning Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

According to Delhi Police, the INDIA bloc had planned a march from Parliament House towards Nirvachan Sadan, the Election Commission's headquarters, but no official permission had been sought or granted for the march. After police stopped the protesters near the ECI office, several Opposition leaders staged a sit-in.

What happened at Akashvani Bhavan

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra later entered the Akashvani Bhavan premises with other leaders and continued their protest there. Police said the protesters were asked to vacate the premises but refused, insisting they would not leave until a delegation of MPs was allowed to meet ECI officials.

Delhi Police said it intervened to maintain law and order and prevent the situation from escalating. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other protesters were removed from the premises and detained.

Around 260 people, including 10 MPs, were detained during the day's protest, according to police. The detained leaders were taken to New Police Lines, Kingsway Camp, and were later released.

Why were they protesting?

The protest was organised over Opposition allegations concerning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demands for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

In a statement on Tuesday, Delhi Police said the leaders had entered the Akashvani Bhavan premises "without permission" and staged a sit-in. Police said Rahul Gandhi "refused to vacate" the area and told them "they would not move until a delegation of MPs was granted time to meet officials of the Election Commission of India."

The FIR has been registered over the alleged forcible entry into the Akashvani Bhavan premises and the subsequent protest. Further details on the sections invoked in the FIR are awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ:

Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi released shortly after being detained during protest at Akashvani Bhawan