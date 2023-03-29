Covid-19: India records highest cases in 5 months with over 2,100 fresh infections | Check active cases tally

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Covid-19: India records highest cases in 5 months

Covid cases in India: Amid the growing concerns over rising cases of coronavirus, India logged a single-day rise of 2,151 infections, the highest in five months, taking the tally of active cases to 11,903. According to the health ministry data, a total of 2,208 cases were recorded on October 28, 2022.

Meanwhile, the death toll has increased to 5,30,848 with seven more fatalities--three reported by Maharashtra, one by Karnataka and three reconciled by Kerala. According to the data updated at 8 am, the daily positivity was recorded at 1.51 per cent, while the weekly positivity was pegged at 1.53 per cent.

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,09,676). The active cases now comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.78 per cent, according to the ministry website.

The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,66,925, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 ALERT! 39 students of Lakhimpur Kheri Kasturba Gandhi school tested positive; building seized

Earlier on Monday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness status of the entire spectrum of management of the Covid-19 pandemic in view of the upsurge in cases, with States and UTs through a Video Conference.

(With inputs from PTI)

Latest India News