Lokayukta summons Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain in Delhi classroom construction scam probe

The Lokayukta Delhi has issued summonses to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyender Jain on March 6, 2024, following a complaint lodged by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari. The complaint alleged financial irregularities in the execution of the Priority-I project aimed at constructing 7180 additional classrooms in Delhi government schools.

Background

The Priority-I project, intended to address the critical need for additional classrooms in Delhi government schools, has come under scrutiny due to the serious allegations raised by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari. The complaint filed by Tiwari specifically points to financial irregularities in the execution of the project.

Lokayukta's intervention

The Lokayukta's decision to summon Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyender Jain stems from a detailed report filed by the Directorate of Vigilance, GNCTD. This report, highlighting significant irregularities in the execution of the project, has prompted the Lokayukta to take swift action.

Allegations and investigation

The complaint by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari suggested that the construction scam revolves around the Priority-I project, a critical initiative meant to enhance the infrastructure of Delhi government schools. With accusations of financial irregularities, the investigation aimed to uncover the extent and nature of the alleged scam, potentially shedding light on mismanagement or corruption within the project execution.

March 6, 2024 hearing

Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain are scheduled to appear before the Lokayukta on March 6, 2024, as the investigation into the Delhi classroom construction scam unfolds. The summonses signal a crucial phase in the probe, offering an opportunity for the key figures involved to provide clarifications and address the allegations levelled against them.

As the Delhi Government faces intensified scrutiny over the Priority-I project, the upcoming Lokayukta hearing will play a pivotal role in determining the accountability and transparency of the construction initiatives aimed at enhancing educational facilities in the capital.