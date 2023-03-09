Thursday, March 09, 2023
     
Delhi: Bihar native beaten to death in Mehrauli on Holi

Delhi: An altercation snowballed into a fatal fight that caused the death of a person.

Updated on: March 09, 2023 7:29 IST
A group of people thrashed a man to death over a minor argument in South Delhi's Mehrauli during the Holi celebration on Wednesday. The victim was identified as 32-year-old Brajesh Kumar, a native of Khagriya in Bihar. 

After getting information about the incident, the police reached the spot and found Brajesh dead. The deceased had injury marks on his head, a senior police officer said.

A probe revealed that a person named Siddharth, who was known to Brijesh, had gone to buy shampoo at a nearby shop and had some altercation with a person there, police said.

When Siddarth returned, the person whom he had a fight with, also followed him with some of his associates and engaged in a fight with Brijesh, Siddarth and another person named Shubham.

During the fight, the assailants hit Brijesh on his head with an iron rod, the officer said.

He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. Legal action is being taken and all accused have been apprehended, police added.

(With PTI input)

