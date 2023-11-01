Delhi's air slips to 'Hazardous' category. Know city's AQI today

Follow us on Image Source : AP Picture for representational purposes

After remaining in the 'very poor' category for four days, the national capital's air quality deteriorated to the 'Hazardous' category. The city saw a warm day on Wednesday with a maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, while the mercury settled at 24 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, the India Meteorological Department said.

Anand Vihar (551), Wazirpur (421), Punjabi Bagh (414), Parparganj (366), Sriniwaspuri (335), R.K. Puram (312) recorded their air quality in the 'Hazardous' zone (AQI above 400).

The city's air quality deteriorated to 'very poor' on October 28 due to slow wind speed at night and a dip in the temperatures. It is expected to remain in the same category for a few more days, according to the Centre's Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan governments to file affidavits enumerating measures initiated by them to control it. Observing that until a couple of decades ago this was the best time in Delhi, the court said the city is now marred by worsening air quality and it is difficult to even step outside the house. The top court also directed the CAQM to submit in a tabular form the result of the relevant period when the problem started and the current ground situation, including parameters like the Air Quality Index (AQI) and the number of incidents of farm fires.