Delhi air quality improves slightly into ‘Very Poor’ category, AQI at 398

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vehicles ply on roads amid smog, in New Delhi

Delhi’s air quality improved slightly on Saturday morning (November 18) as the city woke up to ‘Very Poor’ air quality with overall AQI at 398, a change from persistent ‘Severe’ category for the last few days. The visibility on the roads at around 7 am remained low with the layer of smog continuing to cover the national capital. Delhi had witnessed ‘Severe’ air quality for four days, from November 14 to 17 post-Diwali celebrations in the region.

The city had woken up on Monday with ‘Poor’ air quality, however, it dropped to the ‘Severe’ category by afternoon.

AQI in various areas in Delhi at 7 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board data

Anand Vihar: 337

Ashok Vihar: 296

IGI T3: 345

ITO: 308

Jahangirpuri: 376

Najafgarh: 364

Patparganj: 343

Punjabi Bagh: 382

RK Puram: 392

Rohini: 366

Shadipur: 294

Vivek Vihar: 272

AQI in NCR

Most areas in Noida witnessed air quality in the 'Poor' category.

Sector 125: 295

Sector 62: 276

Sector 1: 307

Sector 116: 293

Gurugram recorded AQI mostly in the 'Very Poor' category

Sector 51: 380

Teri Gram: 334

Vikas Sadan: 336

(With ANI inputs)