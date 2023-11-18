Delhi air quality improves slightly into ‘Very Poor’ category, AQI at 398

Delhi’s air quality improved slightly on Saturday morning (November 18) as the city woke up to ‘Very Poor’ air quality with overall AQI at 398, a change from persistent ‘Severe’ category for the last few days. The visibility on the roads at around 7 am remained low with the layer of smog continuing to cover the national capital. Delhi had witnessed ‘Severe’ air quality for four days, from November 14 to 17 post-Diwali celebrations in the region.
The city had woken up on Monday with ‘Poor’ air quality, however, it dropped to the ‘Severe’ category by afternoon.
AQI in various areas in Delhi at 7 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board data
- Anand Vihar: 337
- Ashok Vihar: 296
- IGI T3: 345
- ITO: 308
- Jahangirpuri: 376
- Najafgarh: 364
- Patparganj: 343
- Punjabi Bagh: 382
- RK Puram: 392
- Rohini: 366
- Shadipur: 294
- Vivek Vihar: 272
AQI in NCR
Most areas in Noida witnessed air quality in the 'Poor' category.
- Sector 125: 295
- Sector 62: 276
- Sector 1: 307
- Sector 116: 293
Gurugram recorded AQI mostly in the 'Very Poor' category
- Sector 51: 380
- Teri Gram: 334
- Vikas Sadan: 336
