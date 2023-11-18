Saturday, November 18, 2023
     
Delhi air quality improves slightly into ‘Very Poor’ category, AQI at 398

In a slight respite to the residents of Delhi, the city's air quality witnessed an improvement with AQI falling under the 'Very Poor' category after experiencing 'Severe' air quality for several days.

New Delhi Updated on: November 18, 2023 8:32 IST
Vehicles ply on roads amid smog, in New Delhi

Delhi’s air quality improved slightly on Saturday morning (November 18) as the city woke up to ‘Very Poor’ air quality with overall AQI at 398, a change from persistent ‘Severe’ category for the last few days. The visibility on the roads at around 7 am remained low with the layer of smog continuing to cover the national capital. Delhi had witnessed ‘Severe’ air quality for four days, from November 14 to 17 post-Diwali celebrations in the region.

The city had woken up on Monday with ‘Poor’ air quality, however, it dropped to the ‘Severe’ category by afternoon.

AQI in various areas in Delhi at 7 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board data

  • Anand Vihar: 337
  • Ashok Vihar: 296
  • IGI T3: 345
  • ITO: 308
  • Jahangirpuri: 376
  • Najafgarh: 364
  • Patparganj: 343
  • Punjabi Bagh: 382
  • RK Puram: 392
  • Rohini: 366
  • Shadipur: 294
  • Vivek Vihar: 272

AQI in NCR

Most areas in Noida witnessed air quality in the 'Poor' category.

  • Sector 125: 295
  • Sector 62: 276
  • Sector 1: 307
  • Sector 116: 293

Gurugram recorded AQI mostly in the 'Very Poor' category

  • Sector 51: 380
  • Teri Gram: 334
  • Vikas Sadan: 336

(With ANI inputs)

