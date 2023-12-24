Delhi: 25-year-old man stabbed to death in revenge of sexual exploitation, half-burnt body recovered in park

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

A 25-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death and his body was set ablaze using dry grass and cloth, in a bid to avenge a sexual exploitation of one of the accused in Nizamuddin area of the national capital, Delhi Police said on Sunday (December 24). The police said that the victim allegedly used to sexually assault one of the accused, after which he along with his associates, who were all juveniles, weaved a plot to kill him.

"We have apprehended the three juveniles who are in the age group of 16 and 17, after an information was received about the incident on the night of December 23," a senior police officer said.

A police team was tasked to apprehend the accused who were held from the Nizamuddin Basti area.

Confession of crime

They admitted that they had murdered a man named Azad and kept his body near the Khusro park.

After their confession, police teams reached the spot along with the juveniles and a half-burnt body was found in the park, said the police officer.

Police said that the spot was investigated by the crime team.

"We took custody of the body which was sent for autopsy at AIIMS. An FIR of murder and hiding evidence of crime was registered. The accused told police that they murdered the man on the night of December 21 and tried to burn his body by putting dry grass and cloth," investigators said.

The accused said they did this to take revenge as the deceased allegedly used to sexually exploit one of the accused, who hatched the murder plan.

"We have recovered the weapon used in the murder, stones and a stick. The deceased was a too bad character of Hazrat Nizamuddin police station. Further investigation is being carried out," said the police officer.

(With PTI inputs)