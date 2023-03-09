Traffic alert! Chirag Delhi flyover to be shut for repair work from March 12 | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Chirag Delhi flyover to be shut for repair work from March 12

Just a few days after the Ashram Delhi flyover opened, the Public Works Department issued a notice stating that the flyover will be shut for 50 days from March 12.

The police also issued a traffic advisory in view of the closure of the flyover. According to the police, the repair work of each carriageway will take 25 days and it will be closed to traffic while the other carriageway will remain operational.

"The closure of the carriageway may increase the volume of traffic on the road and cause inconvenience to the general public." The commuters heading to railway stations, airport, hospitals etc. are advised to plan their departure in advance and take alternate routes to avoid delays," it said.

"The commuters heading towards Dhaula Kuan, AIIMS, Defence Colony etc. are advised to take a right turn from under Nehru Place Flyover and follow Lala Lajpat Rai Marg towards Moolchand Hospital Flyover for their destination," the advisory said.

Commuters heading towards Greater Kailash and Nehru Place from IIT Delhi on Outer Ring Road are advised to take a left turn from Panch sheel flyover towards August Kranti Marg to go to Ring Road and take a right turn from under Moolchand Flyover towards LalaLajpat Rai Marg to reach their destination, it said.

"Commuters heading towards Greater Kailash and Nehru Place from IIT Delhi on Outer Ring Road are advised to take a left turn from IIT Flyover towards Aurobindo Marg to go to Ring Road and take a right turn from under Moolchand Flyover towards Lala Lajpat Rai Marg to reach their destination," it added.

The movement of heavy and commercial vehicles on Outer Ring Road towards Chirag Delhi flyover may be restricted as and when required to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the stretch, the advisory stated.

ALSO READ | Delhi: Bihar native beaten to death in Mehrauli on Holi

ALSO READ | Delhi: Two dead, 8 injured after Thar crushes several people in Malai Mandir area