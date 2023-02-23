BJP workers protest, demand resignation of Manish Sisodia for alleged involvement in snooping case

Follow us on Image Source : ANI BJP protest against Manish Sisodia

BJP workers on Thursday held a protest march towards Aam Aadmi Party office demanding the resignation of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with 'Feedback Unit' alleged snooping case. The Centre had on Wednesday cleared the way for the registration of a new case against the AAP leader by giving sanction for prosecution to the CBI over alleged illegal collection of "political intelligence" through a Delhi government department.

Many Delhi BJP leaders including Manoj Tiwari, Virendra Sachdeva, Ramveer Singh Bidhuri have also been arrested over the protest.

Sisodia is already facing a CBI case for alleged favours extended to liquor traders in the formulation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise policy of 2021-22. He is to appear before the probe agency on February 26. The nod for Sisodia's prosecution came after the CBI had said it found during its preliminary inquiry that the Feedback Unit (FBU), set up by the Delhi government to check corruption, allegedly collected "political intelligence" in violation of rules and the agency recommended that an FIR be registered against him.