Delhi: CM Kejriwal to inaugurate Ashram flyover extension shortly | Traffic advisory issued- DETAILS

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate the flyover extension, which will allow motorists to bypass three traffic lights between Ashram Chowk and DND and make vehicular movement smoother. The Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory in view of the reopening of the Ashram Flyover from 5 pm on Monday.

In its advisory issued on Sunday, the Delhi Traffic Police advised commuters to plan their journey as usual and to follow the directions of its personnel posted in the area to avoid inconvenience. It said commuters using Barapulla Flyover are advised to use Ashram Flyover for the following destinations. According to the advisory, only light vehicles coming from DND and going towards Gurugram, Chirag Delhi, Kalkaji, Khanpur, Greater Kailash, Saket, AIIMS, INA and Safdarjung are advised to take the Ashram Flyover instead of Barapulla Flyover.

"Heavy vehicles such as buses, trucks, etc. still not allowed on both carriageway of Ashram Flyover till further information. Commuters coming from Sarai Kale Khan are advised not to use the Ashram Flyover," it added.

Commuting between Delhi and Noida will become hassle-free after the Ashram flyover extension is opened to public. The construction work of the flyover extension started in June 2020. The total cost of the project is Rs 128.25 crore while the total length of the flyover including the ramp is 1,425 metres.

The project was supposed to be inaugurated on February 28, but the event was postponed. Officials had initially suggested that the delay was because of then PWD Minister Manish Sisodia's arrest, but Chief Minister Kejriwal told a press conference later that it was due to some pending work.

"It is likely to be inaugurated on Monday. The postponement was not due to (arrest of) Sisodia, but because a few works were left,” he had said.

Kailash Gahlot, who was handed over the additional charge of Public Works Department (PWD) following Sisodia's resignation, will be present at the inauguration of the flyover extension on Monday.

Former minister Sisodia had said it was a herculean task to build a flyover in the middle of such a busy road but the PWD engineers undertook the challenge and delivered.

He had said after the completion of this flyover, lakhs of people commuting from Noida and other parts of Delhi to south Delhi will not face traffic jams.

At present, traffic jams are witnessed from the DND loop to the Ashram intersection. Vehicles now have to take a long route to cross the road from Kilokari, but soon, 150 meters away from Kilokari to Ring Road, drivers will be able to cross the road by taking a U-turn to reach Maharani Bagh or south Delhi, officials said.

Similarly, vehicles going from Maharani Bagh to Sarai Kale Khan, Noida, ITO and Ghaziabad will not have to take long detours. A subway for pedestrians is also being constructed here, they added.

