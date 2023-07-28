Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman strangles grandson to death in Bijnor, here's why

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The incident took place in an area under the Kotwali Police Station

In a shocking incident that unfolded in Uttar Pradesh, a woman allegedly strangled her seven-year-old grandson to death in Bijnor district. The incident took place in an area under the Kotwali Police Station.

The police said the woman took this extreme step as she was frustrated with the frequent illness of the child - identified as Samad. Speaking to the media, Bijnor Kotwali SHO Jeet Singh said the boy was found dead in his house in Sadar Bazar.

Victim's mother filed a case

Samad's mother Shama, who has been living at her parents' home, had filed a complaint accusing her mother-in-law, Bundia, of killing her son, police said.

After Samad's post-mortem report revealed death due to suffocation, his grandmother was taken into custody Thursday evening and interrogated, during which she confessed to committing the crime, the SHO said.

ALSO READ: Delhi: Man held for shooting dead ex-girlfriend's mother

What the accused said?

Bundia said that Samad used to remain ill and she was fed up with his illness. According to police, Bundia's son Arif works in Delhi and his wife Shama has been living at her parent's home for a long time due to some dispute.

(With PTI inputs)