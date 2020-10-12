Image Source : PTI UP: Missing girl found dead in sugarcane field

A teenage girl, who went missing from outside her house, has been found dead in a waterlogged sugarcane field in the Pasagawan area of Lakhimpur Kheri district, police said. The girl went missing on Friday and her body was found on Sunday evening.

Injury marks around her neck indicated that she was murdered. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Additional Superintendent of Police A.K. Singh said that the police had lodged a case following a complaint by her parents after she went missing on Friday. The girl's parents have denied any enmity in the village.

Superintendent of Police (Kheri) Vijay Dhull has deployed the crime branch and surveillance teams apart from the Pasagawan police to work out the case.

The forensic experts were called in to collect evidence from the scene of the crime. Police said further action would be taken after the post-mortem report.

