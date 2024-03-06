Tarot card reader arrested for raping woman on false pretext of marriage in Delhi, FIR registered

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The image has been used for representative purposes only.

The Police arrested a 35-year-old tarot card reader for reportedly raping a woman in Delhi last year. According to authorities, the woman lodged a complaint on March 1, alleging that Sidhant Joshi raped her under the false promise of marriage after she sought his help to resolve a dispute with a friend.

FIR lodged against accused

The woman further claimed that Joshi took private photos and videos of her as a means of coercion. Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police (southwest) Rohit Meena confirmed the allegations and stated that an FIR was filed promptly, with a dedicated team mobilized to apprehend the accused.

"Based on surveillance of the mobile phone of the accused, the team started chasing him. Our team chased him in Uttar Pradesh from Uttarakhand to Punjab and he was finally apprehended from Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh," the DCP added.

Accused confessed his crime

DCP Meena further said that the accused confessed his crime and disclosed that he exploited the victim multiple times. An FIR under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC has been registered and further investigation is under progress," the DCP added.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Jharkhand: Spanish woman gang-raped in Dumka, 3 arrested