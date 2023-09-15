Odisha: Labourer strangles wife to death, chops her body into pieces

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Labourer kills wife

Odisha: In a shocking and unfortunate incident, a 28-year-old man allegedly strangled his 22-year-old wife to death. Police on Friday said that the accused who is a labourer chopped his wife's body into pieces before disposing of those in a gorge in Rushikulya River in Ganjam district of Odisha.

The cruel incident occurred in Bhagabanpur village in Sorada police station area. After his mother-in-law lodged an FIR against him in Kodala police station on Thursday, the police picked him up for questioning.

Incident happened after heated exchange of words between them

"Following a heated exchange of words at their home on Wednesday night, the accused strangled his wife to death and carried her body to the gorge, chopped it into five pieces with an axe and threw those into the river," a police officer said.

According to a police officer, the exact reason behind the murder is being investigated. However, a preliminary probe suggests that the accused had demanded that his wife hand over her gold ornaments to him, which she had refused to do. The accused was planning to start a business after selling his wife's gold ornaments, he said.

They got married three months ago

They had gotten married only three months ago at a temple. A day after the incident, he had informed his in-laws that his wife was missing. "The accused was detained for questioning on Friday. Firefighters searched for the body parts in the river but have not met with any success as the water body is in a spate. The axe allegedly used in the crime has been seized," Aska SDPO Uma Shankar Singh said.

Police claimed that the accused has confessed to committing the crime but were waiting for evidence with the recovery of the body parts.

(with inputs from PTI)