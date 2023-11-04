Man opens fire at police team visiting to arrest his son in Kerala, arrested

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Crime news: A man was arrested for allegedly opening fire at a police team which came to arrest his son who is an accused in a criminal case, in Kerala’s Kannur district, police said on Saturday (November 4). However, no one was injured in the incident that occurred on Friday night. A team of police personnel attached to the Valapattanam station went to the house of the accused, identified as Roshan in Chirakkal to arrest him when the incident took place.

Roshan is wanted in connection with a case relating to an attack on a Tamil Nadu native, they said.

"When we reached the house, his father, Babu Thomas, suddenly shot at the police team. Luckily, no one suffered any injury," a senior police officer said.

The father, Thomas, was forcefully taken into custody while his son Roshan escaped in the melee. Thomas was brought to the police station and his arrest was recorded.

A search for Roshan is underway, the police said.

Thomas’ wife’s allegations

Thomas’ wife alleged that the police brought some goons and attacked their house.

"As soon as they reached here, they started attacking the house. Then, they tried to barge into the house through a side door by climbing the stairs. We thought they might be goons, and that's why my husband opened fire upward...he never fired at the police personnel," Lynda said while speaking to the media.

She also denied the police's allegation that the gun, which Thomas used, didn't have a licence.

Police commissioner discards allegations

Kannur city police commissioner Ajith Kumar rejected the allegations by Thomas’ wife and said that there was no need for the police to take anyone along to arrest a culprit.

He also denied the family's charge that those who were with the police team had attacked the house.

"The team had gone to Roshan's house based on information that he was there. The police normally don't take anyone else with them in such a situation. An investigation will be conducted to find out who attacked the house," he said.

He said that the police would also conduct a probe into the family's claim that Thomas didn't open fire at the police but only upward.

(With PTI inputs)